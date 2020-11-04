NVCOG preparing hazard mitigation plan

WATERBURY — The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments is seeking public input on a project to update the plan for natural hazard mitigation.

NVCOG recently received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare a regional, multi-jurisdiction natural hazard mitigation plan that will update plans in all 19 municipalities in its planning region, including Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect.

NVCOG representatives will hold virtual public workshops for people to learn about hazard mitigation planning, possible risks they face from a natural hazard, and speak with the consultants developing the plan update. The first workshop is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

For information and details of how to participate in the workshop, visit www.nvcogct.gov/HMP.