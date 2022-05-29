Norck named Naugatuck Deputy Police Chief, respected among peers

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — The development of new leadership chain of command at the Naugatuck Police Department continued in May with the appointment of the borough’s next deputy chief.

The Board of Police Commissioners unanimously approved to appoint Captain Daniel Norck as Deputy Police Chief at its April 19 meeting before the Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved to enter into an employment agreement with Norck a contract beginning on April 19, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2026.

Norck was sworn-in as Deputy Chief of Police for the Naugatuck Police Department on May 17 in front of colleagues, law enforcement officers from the region, friends, family and community members. The position oversees the department’s detective division and administrative division and serves as the department’s second in command.

“I am honored that the Naugatuck Police Commission and Board of Mayor and Burgesses selected me to work alongside Chief McAllister as we continue to move forward as a progressive police agency to provide the best service we can to the citizens we serve,” Norck said.

Norck began his law enforcement career in 2001 for Southbury Police Department when. He transferred to the Naugatuck Police Department in 2008 and has held the positions of sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant, detective lieutenant and most recently captain where he oversaw all patrol operations, according to a police press release.

Throughout his 20 year career, Norck has been a certified instructor for several areas including de-escalation, fair and impartial policing, a school resource officer, member of the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team, DARE officer and field training officer and coordinator.

Norck, who is married with two daughters, earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in administration of justice from Salve Regina University. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Police Chief Colin McAllister, who was recently appointed to the top position in March, said he is pleased to see the borough not only opt for an internal candidate but also appoint Norck to the position.

“I believe that his appointment is a strong addition to the department’s leadership team as we continue to move forward,” McAllister said. “Deputy Chief Norck has a shared vision for the department and the community as a whole.”

Police Commission Chairman Ralph Roper Jr. said the commission decided to go internally because they felt it was the best interest for the department and the community. They wanted to make sure they had the right candidate to support the department’s efforts, he added.

“As we go forward, I think he’s ready to manage the daily operations and the emergency responses,” Roper said. “I think he’s well equipped to bring the Naugatuck police department into a better position.”

Roper said he strong believes Norck was the right for second in command.

“I’ve know deputy chief for now some years,” Roper said. “I know he’s well respected. He’s always ready and capable to provide support.”

Norck said this is trying time for law enforcement and police administration is an ever-changing component of the job.

“I am excited to help lead some of the best and most dedicated police officers in the state through this era while focusing on the community’s needs to be protected and safe,” Norck said.