Nonprofits can sign up to sell duck race tickets

NAUGATUCK — Nonprofit organizations can now register to participate in the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce’s 16th annual Duck Day, which will be a virtual event again this year.

Organizations can register online at duckday.com, where raffle tickets for the annual duck race can also be purchased. Tickets will be sold through May 31. Nonprofits can sell tickets on their own or people can buy tickets online and apply them to registered organization.

Tickets are $5 each. The chamber donates $2.50 to each participating nonprofit for each ticket sold by volunteers of that organization.

The top 10 winners of the duck race will be announced June 4 via a livestream online. The first prize is $5,000, second prize is $1,000 and third prize is $500.

For information or to participate, visit duckday.com or call 203-729-4511.