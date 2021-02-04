Nominations open for hall of fame

BEACON FALLS — The Woodland Regional High School Hall of Fame is seeking nominees for the fourth class of inductees, which is tentatively scheduled to be honored in November.

Region 16 community members are encouraged to nominate candidates to one of the hall of fame’s four categories: alumni, athletics, faculty and staff, and contributors.

Woodland graduates up to and including those from the Class of 2015 are eligible to be nominated. Nominations will close at the end of the day Feb. 19.

To submit a nomination and read more about eligibility, visit www.region16ct.org. For information, contact Kyle Brennan at kylebrennan1@yahoo.com, Paul Geary at pgeary@region16ct.org, or Loren Luddy at lluddy@region16ct.org.