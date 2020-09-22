NewsNaugatuckSchools NHS Class of 1946 cancels reunion By mycitizensnews - September 22, 2020 0 82 NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck High School Class of 1946 canceled its 74th reunion planned for October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The class will focus on celebrating its next reunion in 2021. For information, call 203-729-4263. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related