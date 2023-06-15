Budget deal offers

significant tax cut

HARTFORD — If you make less than $150,000 a year, you will save most from what is being called the largest cut in the 42-year history of the state income tax.

An estimated 1 million taxpayers will benefit from the first rate reductions enacted since 1996 under the two-year, $51.1 billion budget plan that state leaders negotiated.

The House approved the package in an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 139-12 at 1:45 a.m. June 6, and the Senate approved the budget bill 35-1 roughly 15 hours later, with only Sen. Robert C. Sampson, R-Wolcott, opposing the spending and tax plan.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he expects to sign the 832-page budget bill in the coming days once the legislation is readied in final form and transmitted to him.

The big bipartisan draw was arguably the income tax changes that will benefit the middle class, retirees and working poor.

“This budget will deliver the largest personal income tax cut in the state’s history,” Lamont said. “This is not a temporary tax cut — it is designed to be sustainable for years to come.”

Democratic and Republican legislators had the same message.

— Paul Hughes

Prostate screening

offered at hospital

DERBY — The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, and the Health Initiative for Men will host free prostate cancer screenings June 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Participants will be entered into a raffle to win home improvement store gift cards, including a $250 grand prize gift card. Screenings will take 10 to 15 minutes; space for the free screenings is limited so registration is encouraged. To register, call 203-732-1260.

Juneteenth will be

celebrated in area

ANSONIA — Leaders from various All In chapters are planning Juneteenth celebrations around the region to recognize the importance of the national holiday for all Americans.

The schedule is: Milford Green, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with music and vendors, hosted by All In for Milford. Ansonia City Hall, 253 Main St., Ansonia, from noon to 1:30 p.m., featuring resident and town leaders and student speakers, hosted by All In for Ansonia and Derby and the Valley MLK Committee. And the Quarry Walk, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, from 2 to 5 p.m., featuring local and town leaders, hosted by All In for Seymour and All In for Oxford.

Vote for favorites

at classic car show

SHELTON — Shelton Historical Society is hosting its 19th annual Vintage Vehicles Antique and Classic Car Show on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Shelton History Center complex, 70 Ripton Road. Visitors may vote for their favorites and purchase specialties from the grill and other refreshments for breakfast and lunch.

Food, crafts, songs

at Spring Fling

PROSPECT — The town will have a Spring Fling on the Town Green at 19 Center St. on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include food, crafts and music and will go on, rain or shine.