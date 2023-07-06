News briefs for July 6

Family Fun

BEACON FALLS — The town is hosting a Family Fun Day that will include a fireworks celebration on July 8 at Pent Road Complex.

Events for the day will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include face painting, an obstacle course, cornhole hula hoops. There will be music by Steve Tilki at 7 p.m. The Roger Moss Magic Show and popcorn under the pavilion will take place at 8 p.m. before the fireworks around 9 p.m.

There will be food at the event. Buses will transport people from Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 at 35 North Main Street to Woodland starting at about 6:30 p.m. as parking is limited. The rain date will be on July 9.

Swim clinic

BEACON FALLS — A competive swim clinic for swimmers in grades 7 though 12 will be held at Woodland Regional High School, 135 Back Rimmon Road, Aug. 7-11 and Aug. 14-18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

This is not a learn to swim program. All swimmers must have previously been on a swim team, be familiar with all the competitive strokes and be able to swim two lengths of the pool non-stop.

The clinic costs $140 for one week and $250 for two weeks. There is a discount of $30 for families with two or more swimmers.

To register, send email to girlswoodlandswim1@gmail.com.

and all appropriate forms will be sent.