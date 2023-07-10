News briefs for July 13

Land trust picks

Aug. 5 for its next

monthly hike

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Land Trust will have its next monthly hike on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. starting at the Larkin Bridle Trail trailhead on Route 63.

The hike will be between 2 and 4 miles of mostly rolling terrain with a few steep inclines. The hike will be led by members of the land trust. The public is welcome to join, as are dogs on a leash. For more information, visit naugatucklandtrust.org.

Mad River Blues

to play July 19

PROSPECT — The summer concert series continues on Wednesday, July 19, with the Mad River Blues Band on the Green from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The concerts are free and all ages are welcome.

The weekly series will continue on Aug. 2 with Raise Your Hands; Aug. 9 with Avenue Groove; Aug. 16 with Night Shift; and will conclude on Aug. 23 with Morgan Skelly and the Old Crows.