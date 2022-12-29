News briefs for Dec. 29

Grant received

for accessible

train stations

BEACON FALLS — Gov. Ned Lamont on Dec. 21 announced the Federal Transit Administration is awarding $29.6 million in an All Stations Accessibility Program grant to the Connecticut Department of Transportation to make accessibility upgrades on three stations along the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Branch Line, including in Ansonia, Seymour, and Beacon Falls.

The improvements will make the stations and facilities fully accessible to passengers with disabilities. Improvements to the century-old stations include building high-level rail platforms, installing handrails, providing more equitable service and increasing access to jobs.

The three stations serve nearly 42,000 people, and an estimated 10% have a disability.

A press release said the Waterbury Branch Line is considered a critical connector for daily commuters working in Bridgeport, lower Fairfield County, and the New York metropolitan area, as well as residents traveling to access services, shopping, and entertainment throughout lower New England.

YMCA Gets

funding from Ion

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck YMCA received funding from the Ion Bank Foundation to support the Basketball for All program.

The holistic basketball program is for kids ages 10-18. Athletes will learn about different equipment available to them, play each other on teams, and form friendships with their peers and coaches.

Athletes of all abilities will have the ability to participate in the sport of basketball. Youths will have the opportunity to be part of a team. Awareness will be brought to our community for the abilities of the youth.

Coaches and Little PAL athletes will be inspired to be a part in making a difference in the lives of their peers.

The program is led by Ryan Martin.

The program is open for registration and plans to be held on the following dates: Jan. 29, April 23, Sept. 3, and Dec. 17.

For information about the Basketball for All program, email information@naugatuckymca.org.