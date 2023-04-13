News briefs for April 13

TIF District

committee members

selected

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses approved to designate members of the new Tax Increment Financing District Committee. The new members include Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess, Assessor Shelby Jackson, Controller Allyson Bruce, Naugatuck Ecnonomic Development Corporation President Ron Pugliese, Burgesses Dorothy Neth-Kunin and Charles Marenghi, NEDC member Rebecca Zandvliet and Finance Board vice chairman James Higgins.

The borough board last month approved to establish the TIF District which is in and near much of downtown and was created in order to revitalize abandoned or little-used property and encourage more development.

Graduation,

promotion

days announced

BEACON FALLS — Region 16 Board of Education set the Woodland Regional High School graduation for June 14. The school district board also set the promotion date for Long River Middle School to June 12.

Fiber optic

cables being

installed

PROSPECT — Workers will be installing fiber optic cables under the roads after already placing them on telephone poles.

The fiber optic cable company will have to dig up the street to install the fiber optic cables under the street.

The company has placed a bond with the town. After the installation, the road will be milled and paved where ever workers dug up the road.

Workers have already begun where the work will be done on about 20 streets. The work is expected to be completed sometime in May.

Child Abuse Prevention Month

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses joined the Naugatuck Exchange Club to designated the month of April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the borough.

Spring festival

May 19-21

NAUGATUCK — The borough will host a spring festival event on May 19, 20 and 21.

On May 20, which will be the primary day, the event will present the grand opening of the new skateboard park at Linden Park, eight bands, food trucks and exhibitions. The event also will include a food truck festival on Parcel B with a car show in between.