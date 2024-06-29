News briefs

BEACON FALLS – Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 is hosting the 60th annual Beacon Hose Firemen’s Carnival on from June 27 to 29 as they celebrate the department’s 125th anniversary.

The event will include live music, food, rides a dunk tank, food and raffles. There will be 25 cash prizes total with $10,000 grand prize, a $2,000 second prize, three more prizes of $1,000 and 20 prizes of $100. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the firehouse, through Beacon Hose members, at local businesses and on the fire department’s website. The drawing will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 8:30 p.m. at the carnival.

PROSPECT – The Town Council approved to set the new date for a Town Meeting for the Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect, Inc.’s proposal of a new fire rescue truck on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Town officials initially scheduled a town meeting for June 18 however, the legal notice was inaccurate.The fire department’s current rescue truck has reached the end of its service life.

NAUGATUCK – Around the World in 80 Beers event will take place on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at 243 Church St.

Attendees can join advanced cicerone, author, cartoonist and international beer judge Em Sauter for a fully illustrated guide to the world of beer from its long history to myriad styles and more.

Fox Farm Brewery will provide the beer tasting. People can register through the borough website’s portion of Destination Naugatuck where people can scan a QR code on the flyer. They can also call 203-729-4591 Ext. 4.

The event is for ages 21-years and older and IDs will be checked on arrival.

PROSPECT – The 2024 annual Summer Concerts on the Green is returning back on Wednesdays this year with the first concert scheduled to start on June 26 and the last concert on August 21.

The concerts are free and the rain location will be held in the Prospect Community Center. Some of the genres of music will include covers of Pop, Rock and Southern Rock, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s cover band, ’50s and ’60s, R&B, Dance, Rock ’80s, Jazz standards with R&B classics, Rock, Motown, Funk, Soul, Jazz, Bon Jovi Tribute band and Little Country and Little Rock & Roll.

BEACON FALLS – Beacon Falls Parks and Recreation is hosting the 2024 Summer Concert Series on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Green located at 25 Maple Ave. with weather permitting.

The concerts were planned to begin on June 26 and run all the way through August 14. The genres or bands include Beatles music, Blue Rhythm Band, The Bernadettes – Motown, T.U.B – Oldies, The Kerry Boys – Irish, Rich Bobinski Orchestra – Irish, Al Fenton Big Band and New Additions Great American Song Book.

St. Michael’s Men’s Club will be selling food. People are advised to bring their chairs and blankets.