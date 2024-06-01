News Briefs

NAUGATUCK – The 5th annual Tee Off for Teal Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, June 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Hop Brook Golf Course, 615 Church St.

The event will have 18 holes for men and women and will include a cart, bag lunch, dinner and a piece of string.

The course of events will first begin with registration and bag lunch at noon before the tee off at 1 p.m. The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. and will include chicken, pasta and salad as well as a cash bar.

Sponsorships are available where people can contact Tina Dambowsky at tinal5972@yahoo.com or 203-232-5841.

BEACON FALLS [–] Two new stop signs have been installed at the junction of Burton Road and Wolfe Avenue, as of May 15. This becomes the third stop sign in the immediate area.

The local traffic authority, the town engineer, the police department, and the Fire Department have authorized the change.

The Board of Selectmen previously approved at a February meeting to have Beacon Falls Police Corporal Jay Piccirillo to coordinate with Public Works department for a stop sign to be installed at the intersection of Burton Road and Wolfe Avenue for drivers traveling westbound on Burton Road towards North Main Street.

Town officials were forced to close a section of Burton Road from Wolfe Avenue to North Main Street from the end of 2020 until November of 2023 due structural issues and fears the road could fail before After the road was reconstructed reopened, one of the installations included a crosswalk going across Burton Road with two crosswalk signal pole that pedestrians can press to flash lights and alert drivers that a person is trying to cross the street.