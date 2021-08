NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Food Truck Festival on the Green is set for Aug. 28 to benefit the Naugatuck Ecumenical Outreach Network.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Naugatuck Green on Division Street. The festival will feature food trucks, a touch-a-truck, live music, magic and appearances by super heroes and princesses. The rain date is Aug. 29.