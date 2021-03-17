Naugatuck’s grand list increases nearly $3.5 billion

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck’s 2020 grand list increased more than the previous year as the assessed value of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles in the borough each went up.

The 2020 net grand list is roughly $1.73 billion, an increase of nearly $3.5 billion, or 2%, from 2019. The 2019 grand list went up less than 1% from 2018.

A municipality’s grand list is a tabulation of the assessed taxable values of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles. The net grand list doesn’t include tax-exempt properties.

The net assessed value of real estate increased $4.9 million, or 0.34%, to $1.43 billion. Assessor Carol Ann Tyler attributed the increase to newly renovated homes and some new construction.

The net assessed value of personal property went up $18.6 million, or 15.54%, to $138.7 million. Tyler said the personal property values received a boost from a few new large commercial companies, including Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast Inc. Coca-Cola moved the operation of a distribution facility from Waterbury back to a warehouse in the Naugatuck Industrial Park.

The net assessed value of motor vehicles increased $11.3 million, or 6.15%, to $195.1 million due to more registered vehicles. Tyler said a lot of previously unregistered motor vehicles were added to the grand list.

Officials attributed this, in part, to the work of Savoy & Associates Private Investigations. The borough hired the firm in 2018 to track down motor vehicles that aren’t registered in Naugatuck — or registered at all — but should be on the borough’s tax rolls. Officials approved another contract with the firm in 2020.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said the company’s work added about $5 million in new assessed value to the motor vehicle list.

Based on this fiscal year’s tax rate of 47.75 mills, the increase in the 2020 grand list equates to about $1.6 million in additional tax revenue. Hess said the additional revenue will help offset increasing expenses as officials build a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Top ten taxpayers

Yankee Gas Services Co.…$31,188,220

Connecticut Light & Power Co.…$29,121,150

Connecticut Water Company…$15,844,620

Garden Homes Naugatuck…$11,131,780

Wal-Mart Real Estate…$8,543,780

Ansonia Acquisitions I LLC…$8,231,850

Mancinone Realty LLC…$7,560,000

Bridge Shopping Center Limited…$7,486,530

Southwood Gardens LLC… $6,728,080

Ion Bank … $5,914,020

The figures denote the net combined real estate, personal property and motor vehicle assessments for the taxpayers listed. Figures provided by the Naugatuck Assessor’s Office.