Naugatuck’s Butler dedicated his life to the community

NAUGATUCK — From financial dealings to overseeing Naugatuck Event Center, Robert W. Butler Jr. committed a lot of his life to the community.

Butler, the borough financial consultant and Naugatuck Event Center manager, died last Friday, April 15 at the age of 63.

“It’s tough to lose a guy like him because he’s such a nice guy,” Deputy Mayor Robert A. Neth said. “Hardworking, good-hearted, such an asset to the borough.”

A Naugatuck resident and native of Yonkers, N.Y., Butler was a graduate of Dartmouth College in economics and engineering, and earned his MBA in marketing at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1996.

Butler worked at General DataComm for 23 years before working for the borough. He was assistant business manager for the Board of Education, controller for the borough and chairman of the Board of Finance in his previous roles.

Neth said he worked with Butler for a long time and they had many meetings together.

Butler made sure all the documentation was done properly for the Naugatuck High School renovation project that was approved by taxpayers and finished several years ago, Neth noted.

Butler was always friendly and great to be with, Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said.

“Bob dedicated his life to the borough of Naugatuck, especially to the Naugatuck Event Center,” Hess said. “He was a very dedicated, loyal, solid employee, and he will be missed a lot by the people who worked with him and anyone who ever met him.”

Butler was a specialist in energy and energy savings, Hess said.

Controller Allyson Bruce said Butler performed financial analysis and negotiated oil fuel contracts.

“He did some great negotiations and saved the town some money in the last two contracts,” she said.

Butler had been hospitalized and was recovering, but then he developed an infection that ultimately caused complications, Hess said.

Finding his replacement is under review, the mayor said.