Naugatuck Town Hall able to seek bid for extension

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Town Hall will be getting some much-needed space as the borough looks to expand its main building.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 authorized the purchasing department to issue a bid for a Town Hall addition in agreement with drawings prepared by Pustola & Associates Engineers/ Constructors out of Naugatuck. The addition would house the Tax Office.

Space has been an issue in Town Hall, Mayor Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess has previously said.

The plans include adding 391 sq. ft underneath the overhang on the front side or west side of Town Hall, Assistant to Engineer Fred Agee said.

Town Hall, which was built in 1960, is just over 24,500 square feet.

Hess said the project is not expected to exceed $80,000. The five-year capital committee has already approved the funds to get it designed. Money for the project will come from the five-year capital fund, Hess added.

“That would house the tax house permanently, the entire office and also serve as a Town Hall concierge to send people in the right direction and make sure everyone gets to where they’re supposed to,” Hess said.

The idea stemmed from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when most of Town Hall was closed to residents except for the lobby, where they could pay taxes and get information. Town Hall currently has two desks with receptionists and it has worked very well, Hess said.

“It also frees up the third floor for the expansion for additional room for the engineering department,” Deputy Mayor Robert Neth said.

Officials approved last year to move the Naugatuck Probate Court office, which serves Naugatuck, Middlebury, Prospect and Beacon Falls, to a mixed-use building at 150 Meadow St. to free up additional space. The new office space, including the garage, which will be used as the probate court’s vault, will nearly double the court’s space to about 2,800 square feet, officials previously said.

Hess said it would be nice if officials can get the project all framed up before winter and then get it finished.