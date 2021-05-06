Naugatuck Senior Center to reopen

NAUGATUCK — Officials are planning to reopen the Naugatuck Senior Center to the public on a limited basis starting May 11.

The center at 300 Meadow St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at first with a limit of about 12 people per hour allowed in the building. People must wear face masks to enter the center and are encouraged to bring their own bottled water.

“We’re just slowly starting to open up,” said senior center Director Harvey Frydman, who added he hopes to be open as usual by September.

The center is also launching a grab-and-go lunch service with New Opportunities on May 11.

Premade hot lunches will be available for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Seniors must reserve a lunch a day in advance and be registered with New Opportunities. The suggested donation for a lunch is $3.

For information, call the senior center at 203-720-7069.