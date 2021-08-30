Naugatuck schools offering free meals

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Public Schools announced its offering free breakfast and lunch to all students and children in the borough through a federally funded program.

The district is participating in the Seamless Summer Option of the national school lunch and school breakfast programs. Under the program, meals are provided free to all students 18 years and younger at each school in the district.

The first day of school in Naugatuck was Sept. 1.

All children 18 years old or younger, even those who are not registered with the school district, are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch. The district will offer curbside pickup on school days for eligible children as well as students who are quarantined and distance learning. Pickup is available from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave., and from 8 to 9 a.m. at City Hill Middle School, 441 City Hill St.

For information, call 203-720-5265.