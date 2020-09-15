Naugatuck schools offering free meals to students 

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students for the 2020-21 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program.

The provision allows schools to provide a free breakfast and lunch to all students each school day and receive federal reimbursement for the meals. Typically, parents have to apply for free or reduced meals for their children. Applications are not required for borough students.

Schools and school districts qualify for CEP based on the percentage of their students who are directly certified for free meals.

For information, contact Kate Murphy, food services director, at 203-720-5279 or kate.murphy@naugatuck.k12.ct.us.