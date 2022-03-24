Naugatuck school board OKs green cleaning rule

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — The school district is going green when it comes to cleaning products that are used throughout its buildings.

The Naugatuck Board of Education unanimously approved in its March 10 meeting to implement a policy for a green cleaning program.

The school board will acquire and apply environmentally preferable cleaning products in school buildings and facilities.

The policy has been in effect for some time but had to be amended due to state law.

The policy is in accordance with the subsection (a)(2)(A) of section 10- 231g of the Connecticut General Statutes, any disinfectant, disinfecting cleaner, sanitizer or any other antimicrobial product approved by federal law may be used by the school board.

The school board will provide upon request each school’s staff and parents and guardians with a written statement of the school district’s green cleaning program. The notice would include the types and names of environmentally preferable cleaning products, the location and schedule of where and when the cleaning products are applied.

The notice also states that people may not bring in their own cleaning products.

“No parent, guardian, teacher or staff member may bring into the school facility any consumer product which is intended to clean, deodorize, sanitize or disinfect,” the green cleaning policy states.

The newly adjusted policy went into effect after the vote.