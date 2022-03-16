Naugatuck school board chair has eye on state seat

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Board of Education Chairman Jeffrey Litke is running for state representative of the 70th House District.

State Rep. Rosa C. Rebimbas, R-Naugatuck, announced last month she is giving up her seat to run for probate judge of Naugatuck, Prospect, Beacon Falls and Middlebury.

Rebimbas has been a practicing attorney for 19 years and has represented the 70th District in Naugatuck since winning a special election in 2009 to fill a vacancy created after then- Rep. Kevin M. DelGobbo resigned to accept an appointment as state utility regulator.

Republican Town Committee Chairman Seth Bronko already announced last month he is running to replace Rebimbas.

Litke, 40, a Democrat, was born and raised in the borough. He recently switched political parties.

Litke said he wants to make sure residents have a voice of reason at the state Capitol.

“I believe we need a rep in Hartford that will go and fight for our town, fight for funding,” he said.

Litke, who works in human resources for the town of Stratford, announced his candidacy in a news release Friday.

He has served on the school board since 2017 and as its chairman since 2019, as well as two years on the Zoning Commission and one year on the Inland Wetlands Commission.

Litke said education is his passion and he wants to work on school-related issues in Hartford.

“I think I can work across party lines and work with anyone up there,” he said.

Litke said he wants to help Naugatuck acquire economic development grants to upgrade train service and boost growth.

“I’m going to fight to increase economic development,” he said.

Republican-American contributed to this report.