Naugatuck police seize pot, pills from car  

NAUGATUCK — Police say officers seized over 13 pounds of marijuana and 20 oxycodone pills from a BMW Tuesday afternoon after the people inside abandoned the car at a gas station.

Police said officers tried to pull over a BMW 3 series on South Main Street near the Salem Bridge at about 4 p.m., but the driver didn’t stop and drove off. Officers found the car at a gas station on South Main Street in Waterbury.

Police said the occupants of the BMW fled before officers found the car. Police said the department’s narcotics K-9, Judge, found the marijuana and oxycodone, an opioid used to treat pain.

Recreational marijuana is legal in the state, but the law only allows individuals 21 and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana with an additional 5 ounces secured in their home or vehicle.

Police said the BMW was not stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and police anticipate making arrests in the case.