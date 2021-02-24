Naugatuck police seek information on cigarette theft

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole three cartons of cigarettes from Rite Aid on Monday afternoon.

Police said the theft happened at about 2:35 p.m. at the Rite Aid at 56 Rubber Ave. Police said the suspect was described as a heavy-set Black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 300 pounds. The suspect, who was wearing a gray knit hat, gray sweater and mask, took the cigarettes and left in a newer-model Jeep, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.