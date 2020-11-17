Naugatuck police seek information on break-in  

Elio Gugliotti, Editor

NAUGATUCK — Police say it appears nothing was stolen during a recent break-in at an industrial company on General Pulaski Way, but the suspect or suspects left their mark inside the building.

Police on Monday morning responded to a reported burglary at Culox Technologies, 178 General Pulaski Way. Deputy Chief C. Colin McAllister said the suspect or suspects forced their way into the building, possibly through a window.

It’s unclear when the break-in occurred, but police believe it happened during the several days the company was closed before the burglary was discovered.

McAllister said it appears nothing was taken from the company, a provider of pure and alloyed metal powders and particulates. The building was tagged twice with spray paint, though.

Photos released by police show what appears to be the same four symbols, including what looks like a pitchfork, spray painted in white paint on a door and wall in the building. It’s unclear what, if anything, the graffiti means. McAllister said police hope that releasing pictures of the graffiti will help officers identify its meaning.

McAllister said police aren’t aware of any other sites in the borough that have been tagged with similar graffiti. He encouraged the public to contact police if they have seen similar vandalism at any other locations.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.