Naugatuck police seek help to ID shoplifting suspect

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman say they walked out of Big Y on March 24 without paying for about $200 worth of groceries.

Police said the woman, who was wearing a wig, took beer, shrimp, laundry detergent and other items from the store on Bridge Street at about 3:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect is the woman in a similar shoplifting that occurred in Cheshire earlier this month.

Police said the woman drove away in a white Nissan Versa that had a Pennsylvania license plate with the registration LCE2561.

Police asked anyone with information to contact officer James Tortora at 203-729-5222 ext. 3162 or jtortora@NaugatuckPD.org, or the Naugatuck Police Department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.