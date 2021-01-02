Naugatuck police searching for suspect who shot at truck

NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a man driving a white pickup truck on New Year’s Day.

Police said the man was driving on Oak Street when the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male and driving a silver sedan, shot at the man’s truck at about 3:30 p.m. No one was injured.

Police said the victim, who was the only person in the truck, pulled into the parking lot of American Pie Pizza on South Main Street to report the shooting.

Deputy Chief C. Colin McAllister said there may have been other people in the sedan.

Police were still investigating at the scene early Friday evening and few details were available, including possible motives for the shooting. McAllister said police found shell casings and evidence shows the truck was hit by gunfire.

Police are looking for information and residents in the 0-100 block of Oak Street and the 0-400 block of High Street with surveillance footage from household cameras from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Police ask anyone with information or footage to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

The shooting occurred as borough police were assisting Bridgeport and Ansonia police after a vehicle connected with incidents in the two cities was recovered at the Cross Pointe Plaza at the intersection of New Haven Road and Cross Street.

Police and K9 state police teams searched the area and found one suspect, a man, in the area of G’s Burgers on New Haven Road. The man and vehicle were turned over to Bridgeport police.

Police believe other suspects may have fled on foot and be at large.

McAllister referred questions on this investigation to Bridgeport police.

No further details were immediately available.