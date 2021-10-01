Naugatuck police searching for missing teen

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking help to locate a Naugatuck teenager who was last seen Wednesday.

Police said Kaylin Courtemanche, 15, was last seen walking on Rubber Avenue around 2 p.m. near the Road Runner gas station. She is described as white with blonde to light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing light wash jeans, a black tank top and a grey sweatshirt.

Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said police had not located Courtemanche as of Friday morning and were following up on leads that included credible sightings.

Police ask anyone with information to the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222.