Naugatuck police search for suspect in robbery, assault of woman

NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for man who they say assaulted a woman at the Rite Aid on Rubber Avenue on Friday night and then stole her purse and car.

Police said the suspect, who was described as a Black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build, shoved the 55-year-old woman to the ground outside of the Rite Aid at about 7 p.m. Police said the man forcibly stole her purse and car keys, and drove off in her 2011 Subaru Legacy that has a license plate number of AC45705.

The woman, who was shopping at the Rite Aid, suffered minor injuries, police said. EMTs evaluated her at the scene, police said, and she declined to go to a hospital.

On Monday, Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said police had not yet found her car.

He said the department did not have any surveillance footage of the incident to release. He asked anyone with footage of the area from Friday night to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Naugatuck police detective division at 203-729-5222 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.