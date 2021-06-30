Naugatuck police search for motorcycle thief

NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for a man who stole a Harley-Davidson from the driveway of a Wilson Street home earlier this month.

Police said the suspect stole a blue 2004 Harley-Davidson Road King with black leather saddle bags June 18 at about 1:30 p.m. Surveillance footage released by police shows the man put on a mask as he walked up the driveway.

The man climbs on the motorcycle and rolls it down the driveway, the recording shows. In some cases, motorcycles can be “pop-started” by releasing the vehicle’s clutch as it’s in gear and rolling. It’s unclear whether the keys were on the motorcycle, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the theft to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.