Naugatuck police investigating attempted break-in



NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating an attempted break-in of a convenience store early Sunday.

Surveillance footage shows a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee entering the parking lot of Metro Mart, 1419 New Haven Road, at about 2:40 a.m. Three men exit the SUV and one uses what appears to be a crowbar to try to pry the front door open, the video shows. Another man tries to help pull the door open, while the third sits in the Jeep. After failing to break in, the trio fled in the SUV.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.