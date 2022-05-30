Naugatuck police find pounds of drugs, weapons in traffic stop

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Police uncovered a large quantity of marijuana and some gun ammunition in a traffic stop after finding firearms and pounds of marijuana.

Naugatuck police pulled over a motor vehicle on May 20 in the Bridge Street area that matched the description of another vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal incident involving a firearm. A motor vehicle search uncovered 3 lbs and 7.2 ounces of packaged marijuana as well as one black Springfield XDS gun box containing two magazines loaded each with 5 and .43 caliber rounds as well as eight loose .45 caliber rounds.

The driver of the vehicle Passionique Taylor, 30 and the passenger Kenny Wright, 30, were not arrested. However, Taylor was issued a misdemeanor summons possession of a controlled substance, first offense. She was released on a promise to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 2, according to a police press release.

Wright was not issued a criminal charge or summons, according to Naugatuck PIO Danielle Durette.

As the investigation continued, police tracked down and located the firearm in question at a Waterbury residence and seized as evidence. This gun was identified as a Gesichert BB gun. The seizure led the arrest of Anthony Hicks, 40, of Waterbury.

Hicks was charged with disorderly conduct, threatening in the first degree, third-degree assault, illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/weapon. He is scheduled to appear before Waterbury Superior Court in early June.

“We urge the public to observe the BB gun photographed and understand the implications that carrying a realistic BB gun pose for everyone’s safety. Furthermore, displaying it during criminal activity poses the risk of further violence being committed in the heat of the moment,” the press release states.