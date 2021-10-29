Naugatuck police charge teen after BB gun found in backpack

NAUGATUCK — Police arrested a 14-year-old on Friday after finding a BB gun in the teenager’s backpack at Naugatuck High School.

Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said there was no threat to the school or any indication that teen intended to harm any staff or students.

McAllister said the arrest stemmed from an investigation into a fight that occurred at Salem Park on Oct. 20. He said video circulated in the days after the fight of someone brandishing a suspected firearm during the incident at the park. Police identified the teen as the suspect who brandished the suspected firearm, he said.

The teen was detained at the school on Friday morning, when officers found the BB gun. Police searched the teenager’s home and did not find any firearms, McAllister said.

McAllister said the BB gun’s striking resemblance to a handgun caused police to use a firearms detection K-9 to search the home to ensure the teen didn’t have any firearms.

Police charged the 14-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, with carrying the dangerous weapon. The teen was issued a juvenile summons to appear at Waterbury Juvenile Court.