Naugatuck police charge man with public indecency

NAUGATUCK — Police arrested a 30-year-old borough man Thursday night after they say he was masturbating in a car in the parking lot of two grocery stores.

Police charged Timothy Jayson with two counts each of public indecency and second-degree breach of peace after tracing him back to his home at 92 Highland Ave.

The charges stem from two separate incidents. Police said officers responded to Big Y on Bridge Street at about 5:30 p.m. after witnesses reported a man exposed his penis and began to masturbate in a car.

By the time officers arrived, police said Jayson had left. Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said witnesses at Big Y did not get the license plate number for the car.

About an hour later, police received another complaint about a man masturbating in a car in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Rubber Avenue. McAllister said Jayson left before officers got there again, but this time witnesses provided officers with the license plate number and a description of the car.

Officers arrested Jayson at his home. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 and is scheduled to appear at Superior Court in Waterbury on June 23.