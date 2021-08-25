Naugatuck police charge man with animal cruelty

NAUGATUCK — A 30-year-old Naugatuck man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police say he kicked a dog that later had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Police said Scott Childs turned himself in Tuesday on a warrant that stemmed from a domestic incident on Aug. 19.

Police said Childs was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman. At some point during a physical altercation, police said the victim’s dog got between them. Police said Childs then kicked the dog.

The dog, an 11-year-old female that weighed about 55 pounds, suffered internal injuries in the chest area, police said. The dog was taken to an area veterinary office, which euthanized the dog due to its injuries. The veterinary office reported the incident to police Aug. 20.

Police charged Childs with cruelty to animals, risk of injury to child and third-degree assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Waterbury on Wednesday.