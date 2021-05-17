Naugatuck police charge 2, seize drugs during traffic stop  

NAUGATUCK — Police charged two men and seized an array of drugs Friday night following a traffic stop.

Police said officer James Tortora made the stop at about 7:45 p.m. on Old Waterbury Turnpike near Sheridan Drive after he saw the car had illegal tints on the windows. Police said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Police said they found 619 Xanax pills, 38 Focalin pills, 51 Gabapentin pills, 14.82 ounces worth of edible marijuana, 2.4 grams of cocaine and 10.69 ounces of marijuana. Police said packaging materials and multiple scales were also found in the car.

Focalin is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and Xanax treats anxiety. Among the uses for Gabapentin is to treat nerve pain following shingles.

Police arrested Mark Oladapo, 19, of New Haven, who was driving, and his passenger Tyler Murtishi, 20, of Waterbury.

Police charged both men with operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are both set to appear at Waterbury Superior Court in July.