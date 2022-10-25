Naugatuck police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:
TATIANA LAGRAVE, 53, 18 Barnum Court, Naugatuck, threatening second-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, disorderly conduct, Oct. 10.
DANIEL RAMIREZ, 44, 60 Stone Road, Burlington, violation of standing crime protective order.
FRANK BENEDETTO, 26, 143 Falls Road, Bethany, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 11.
JENNIFER FOGARTY, 46, 15 Highland Circle, Naugatuck, false statement, Oct. 12.
LAURA KONECNY, 36, 1 Laraine Court, Northford, larceny in the sixth-degree, Oct. 12.
CHRISTIAN MALDONADO, 29, 57 Court St., New Britain, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, Oct. 14.
PENELOPE INFANTE, 34, 230 Stonefence Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 13.
JAMIE KULESZA, 25, 385 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, larceny second-degree, failure to appear second-degree, Oct. 14.
RORY CULHANE, 41, 595 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, Oct. 16.
ELMER ECHEVERRIA, 44, 71 River St., Waterbury, risk of injury to child, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 14.
BENJAMIN OMAR, 46, 360 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, improper use-marker/license/ registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/ parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 11
CHRISTOPHER TEAL, 39, 12 Chamberlain Road, Seymour, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 12.
TROY HARRIS, 36, 19 Scott St., Naguatuck, possession of controlled substance second-offense, criminal attempt/burglary second-degree, Oct. 15.
MAUREEN MULE, 53, 886 New Haven Road, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Oct. 15.
MICHAEL TATE, 33, 34 Bridge St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 15.
JASMINE MARTINEZ, 30, 12 Revere St., larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 16.
LAUREN URSITTI, 41, 4 Bridle Trail Drive, Ridgefield, larceny fifth-degree, Oct. 16.