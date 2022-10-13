Naugatuck police blotter

LOUIS NIEVES, 29, 25 Laurel Ave., Bridgeport, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Sept. 27.

BRIANNA SEMON, 24, 7 Ida St., Naugatuck, burglary third-degree, conspiracy to commit/burglary third-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, larceny sixth-degree, Sept. 29.

DION SCHONTTEN, 20, 99 Galpin St., Naugatuck, two counts of violation or probation, criminal attempt/larceny sixth-degree, Sept. 29.

ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 24, 7 Ida St., Naugatuck, failure to appear second-degree, conspiracy to commit/burglary third-degree, burglary third-degree, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, Sept. 29.

JOHN BENAITIS, 55, Naugatuck, assault – elderly victim, disorderly conduct, Sept. 29.

COLIN SASKOR-BOWERS, 25, 41 Washington St., Naugatuck, two counts violation of protective order, Sept. 29.

CARLOS ROGGERO, 70, 517 Spring St., Naugatuck, two counts of violation of protective order, Sept. 29.

EDWARD WHARMBY, 26, 8 Pound St., Naugatuck, failure to appear second-degree, Sept. 29.

TAIJAH TURNER, 25, 367 Alba Ave., Bridgeport, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy (misdemeanor), Sept. 29.

BRENDA MATEO, 44, 52 Young St., Waterbury, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy (misdemeanor), Sept. 29.

KARLOS PEREZ-RAMOS, 32, 2045 Old Town Road, Bridgeport, failure to register of a person who has committed a criminal offense against a victim who is a minor or a nonviolent sexual offense, Sept. 30.

AIDEN NOZZOLILLO, 18, 827 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, possession of a controlled substance first-offense, Sept. 30.

MEARL DAVIS, 61, 53 Conrad St., Naugatuck, reckless driving, Oct. 1.

JASLIN MARTINEZ, 38, 101 Ridge Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 2.

WILFREDO PLAZA, 38, 101 Ridge Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 2.

SEAN PLUDE, 31, 77 Cowles, Bridgeport, two counts of risk of injury to a child, Oct. 2.

PAUL GUGLIELMO, 30, 103 Arnold St., Waterbury, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, improper turn/stop-signal, failure to obey stop sign, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, Oct. 2.

TIMOTHY GEARY, 111 Augusta St., Watertown, 36, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 2.