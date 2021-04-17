Naugatuck police arrest man, woman from parlor on prostitution charges

NAUGATUCK — For the second time in two years, police executed a search warrant at a New Haven Road massage parlor as part of a prostitution investigation.

Police executed a warrant Monday at Maple Massage at 1177 New Haven Road and arrested Xiaopei Zhang, 46, and Jianwei Lu, both of New York. Police said the search was the result of a “lengthy” prostitution investigation.

No further information was available as of this post.

Police charged Zhang with prostitution, second-degree promoting prostitution, permitting prostitution and conspiracy to commit prostitution. Lu was charged with permitting prostitution and second-degree promoting prostitution.

They were both released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 2.

Police raided the massage parlor in October 2019 and arrested three women on prostitution charges. Police said at the time that an investigation found evidence that employees were accepting cash in exchange for sex acts.