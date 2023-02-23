YMCA eyes acreage for summer camp

BY ANDREAS YILMA

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK —The Naugatuck YMCA is looking to acquire more than 60 acres of unused open space to create a destination summer camp location.

The borough of Naugatuck and the YMCA are exploring whether to have a joint venture to help the Y acquire roughly 65 acres of the Wilmot property between Brighton Road and Andrew Mountain Road near Gunntown Park.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said it’s an exciting project where the nonprofit looks to acquire the land in order to build a summer camp and have some great activities for children.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses previously agreed to lease an estimated 3.5 acres to Sunset Farm of borough land on Andrew Mountain Road, which adjoins the Wilmont property and Gunntown Passive Park. The borough also owns Gunntown Passive Park, which it expanded twice in the last few years, Hess said.

“So we’re going to have a very large swath of beautiful land for a variety of uses that are outdoors, trails, nature, wildlife, lots of exciting things,” Hess said.

Naugatuck YMCA CEO Mark LaFortune said the Y has been offering summer camps since its inception and has been one of the most significant offerings from the organization.

“I always wanted to have a destination. I want to be able to give kids and families on the outskirts of town, get them in the woods,” LaFortune said. “For a lack of better terms, teach kids how to be kids again.”

LaFortune said he and others have already walked the Wilmot property. For the Y to have a partnership with the borough to create this project “is huge.” The Y wouldn’t look at putting in paved roads but rather bring in electricity and water as well as construct some sort of building such as an open hall, he added.

“We want to create an outdoor center. It would also be a place for (youth) outside of our licensed summer camp. We can have anybody from town or from mobile home communities and be able to use the property. Having the Mission 22 trail right there, that goes right through. It would go right towards the end of that property and it could be a drop off point,” LaFortune said. “I envision putting some sort of pavilion up on the top of the mountain there where people can go and enjoy half way through their walk and the fact that it would be right next to the borough property would be immense.”

LaFortune said this is something that the Y has wanted to do, but it would take a lot to get done; however, the nonprofit is in a good place financially.

The YMCA received a $1 million grant last year from the state Bonding Commission. State Sen. Joan Hartley, D-Waterbury, was integral in getting the funds. The Y also received a $1.9 million federal grant this year through the fiscal year 2023 ear mark funding for child care infrastructure as U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., was vital in receiving those funds, LaFortune said.

The state funds can’t be used for land acquisition and it’s not confirmed yet whether federal funds can be used for that purpose. YMCA officials are looking to see what restrictions are on the money. The nearly $3 million in grant funding would be used to develop the property, LaFortune said.

“At the end of the day, the Y is looking to purchase the property, whether through grant funding or not,” LaFortune said. “We want to create a destination summer camp for our kids to be kids.”

The Y is waiting to see if they will receive the full support to have a partnership with the borough for the vision of a destination summer camp. This isn’t a project where officials would want to take years and years to do but instead pull the trigger and begin as soon as possible LaFortune said.

One of the benefits of the potential partnership would be development advice and the experience of the borough for laying water lines and installing electricity as well as assistance in acquiring the property. Some borough laborers might be used; but no borough funds would be allocated for the proposed project, Hess said.

LaFortune said for a YMCA to purchase a property this size for a summer camp is extraordinary.

“They’re (the YMCA) going to basically improve the paths that are there now and really put together a fantastic project that will benefit everyone in town and beyond,” Hess said. “It’ll become a destination for young kids and the Y.”

Some of the non-profit CEO’s vision includes an open cabin with bathrooms and a kitchen, a pavilion, a swimming pool, rope courses and archery range.

“I’m sure some people have been on the property. It’s beautiful,” LaFortune said. “My jaw hit the ground when I was up on top and I can just imagine the things that we could do and if we can get this going and we can put together a really good plan, I think that it would really change our youth and change kids growing up in our area.”