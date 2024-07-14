VFW merger a good news, bad news situation for veterans

BY STEVE BIGHAM

citizens news

WATERBURY — Local veterans are hailing the recent consolidation of two of the area’s VFW posts, but acknowledge the merger is a sign of the times due to dwindling numbers.

The reality, they say, is that so many of those who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam are simply no longer around.

Earlier this year, Naugatuck “Crusader” Post 1946 joined forces with Waterbury Wheeler-Young Post 201 to establish what is now the city’s only remaining VFW.

The merger now puts the number of members at 343, which, while making it the third or fourth largest in Connecticut, is still a far cry from the glory days of the VFW when literally thousands of area veterans were actively involved.

“The elephant in the room is the fact that we don’t have the thousands and thousands of World War II veterans any longer. What we do have are the Vietnam veterans and then the new generation of the war on terrorism,” said Post Commander Al Comeau, who was recently voted as Post 201’s leader for the second time.

“Unfortunately, us Vietnam veterans are departing in large numbers, too, so we’re trying to pass the baton on to the younger generation.”

Comeau called it “a sign of the times” that veterans organizations, including the American Legion, simply cannot sustain like they once could.

The recent merger was one of four or five in the state of Connecticut just in the past couple of years. Others have simply vanished.

The Brooklyn Valley Post 7790, what had been Waterbury’s other VFW Post, closed a few years ago after having been in existence for nearly a century.

The Oakville VFW Post 7330 in Watertown remains in existence and boasts the largest membership in Connecticut.

The Naugatuck Post, on the other hand, did not have its own physical location since closing its Rubber Avenue headquarters about a decade ago. And while the organization still had 163 members at the time of the merger, it was having difficulty getting enough members to serve as officers to maintain its charter.

“Unfortunately, the whole Naugatuck Valley has had posts that just went belly up. We didn’t want to see that happen with Naugatuck,” Comeau said. “We’ve always had a great relationship with them, so now we’ve opened it up for the two towns to work together.”

Comeau has been a member of the VFW for 50 years, joining not long after serving during the Vietnam War. Back then, the VFW still had World War I members.

“Then we went on to the World War II veterans and we don’t have any surviving members from that war anymore. It’s the same with Korea and Vietnam,” said Comeau, who grew up in Waterbury and served in Vietnam as a member of the 1st Cavalry Division.

“We’re in a transition now. On the good side, we don’t have a lot of our people going to war any longer, so naturally, the membership is not going to be there. But we’re still here, so we’re embracing another post.”

Comeau said his goal as the commander is to get the younger generation motivated and involved and committed to carrying the VFW forward for many years to come.

Bob Dorr has been a member of then Waterbury Veterans’ Comittee for 23 years and says he has watched the veterans’ posts “shrivel” and “shrink.”

“It’s been a gradual passing of the guard. These are much different times now. Waterbury just lost another World War II veteran last week, Cliff Cotter, and the week before that, Thomas Emanuel, who passed away at age 100. There’s very few left from Wolrd War II,” Dorr said.

VFW’s were established to give veterans the chance to come together and share their common experiences.

“They needed something to share their comradeship. And that’s how the VFW was created. And it evolved over the years. Our Post supports the food bank, local veteran hospice programs, the junior ROTC, and provide about $10,000 in scholarships annually,” Comeau said.

The merger of the two VFW Posts is being called historic for the city and one that took months of planning and the approval of both the state and national VFWs.

A meeting of members from both posts took place on April 14 at Post 201, 2205 Baldwin St., where joint approval was made for the consolidation.

“When a Post has to give up its charter or merge, you kind of lose your identity, and we wanted to make sure that they had a home to come to here in Waterbury,” Comeau said.

Waterbury Wheeler-Young Post 201 was first established in 1920, shortly after the end of World War I, while Post 1946, now no longer in existence, was formed in 1931.

Dorr said Greater Waterbury has a proud history of supporting its veterans and has the distinction of being the only city or town, out of the estimated 19,000 municipalities nationwide, to issue medals to those citizens who served.