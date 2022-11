NAUGATUCK — Park Commission Chair Linda Ramos and the United Way will collect unwrapped toys as well as gift cards for local kids at The Loaded Goat, 64 Church St. on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a raffle held as well to raise additional funds in order to purchase toys and gift cards. They will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys or gift cards until Dec. 17 at the Park & Recreation building at 607 Rubber Ave., when the gates are open on most weekdays, weeknights and weekends.