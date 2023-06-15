Tax plan to save seniors cash

BY ANDREAS YILMA

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — Qualifying borough senior citizens will soon be able to take advantage of a new tax relief program.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses on June 6 approved a three-year senior homeowner local tax relief program.

It applies to the 2022, 2023 and 2024 grand list tax bills and will expire on Sept. 30, 2025, before the Oct. 1, 2025, grand list.

“This program is designed to relieve the impact to the extent that we can on the most vulnerable population in Naugatuck,” Assessor Shelby Jackson said.

Residents will be able to apply at the assessor’s office from July 1 through Feb. 1, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Some of the qualifications for the senior tax relief program include an applicant must own their primary residence; be at least 65 years old as of Dec. 31 of the year preceding the application; must have been a borough resident for the previous five consecutive years.

The tax credit is limited to one per household, and properties burdened by any municipal liens such as unpaid taxes will not be eligible for the tax relief.

Last month the board voted to implement a phase-in revaluation of all real property requiring Jackson to gradually phase-in the increase of assessments for the Oct. 1, 2022, grand list over three years.

For the Oct. 1, 2022, grand list, 40% of the increase of assessments for each property would be phased-in.

During the following two years, they would be phased-in at 35% and 25%, respectively.

“So as we phase in the revaluation, which is also an attempt to reduce the impact, we’re going to phase this program out,” Jackson said.

Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said about 300 borough residents are in the current state-sponsored Homeowner’s Tax Relief Program.

Jackson said those residents would automatically qualify for the local tax relief.

The tax program includes a maximum of $60,000 total in qualifying income for a married couple or $50,000 for a single person.

The tax benefit is up to $600 in year 1, $300 in year 2 and $150 in year 3.

The borough tax relief program is designed like the one in Bristol, Jackson said.

If a resident qualifies in the second year, they can still obtain the tax relief for the last year. In addition, if a person’s income level changes, they’re required to reapply, Jackson added.

“I think it’s a good program,” Jackson said. “I think it’s been well constructed in terms of the criteria and I’m prepared to implement it working with a software vendor.”