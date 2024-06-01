Susan Pelliccia

NAUGATUCK – Susan Mary Pelliccia (Integlia), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2024, at the age of 79.

Susan was born in New Haven to the late Gladys and Peter Integlia, and most recently resided in Naugatuck.

She was predeceased by her son Jason, whom she loved dearly, always carrying on his legacy throughout her life. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Pelliccia Sr.; her children Debbi Pelliccia and Richard Pelliccia Jr.; her grandchildren Justin, Carli, Evan, Julia and Brandon; great-grandchildren Carmine and Elena; and her siblings Peter and Laurie Integlia.

Susan’s proudest accomplishments were her marriage, children and grandchildren who brought endless happiness and love into her life.

She loved supporting her kids and grandkids at any sporting event they had, always being one of the loudest voices in the stands cheering them on. She enjoyed spending time with family in Seaside Heights, N.J., especially at the beach. She also had a huge love for dogs, always hoping that people would bring their dog over when they’d stop by her house.

Susan was truly one of a kind and her sense of humor was unmatched. She had a remarkable ability to make those around her smile and laugh, always brightening their days with her presence. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her, but her spirit will live on through the cherished memories she leaves behind.

She will be forever remembered for her unconditional love and the joy she brought to all of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Family and friends were invited to pay their respects on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. A funeral service was to take place at noon at the funeral home. Burial was to follow at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at stjude.org/donate; or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To share a story or leave online condolences, please visit fordfh.com.