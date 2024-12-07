Property Transfers

BEACON FALLS
—- Susan M. and Joseph F. Dowdell sold property on 32 Wolfe Ave to Susan E. Dowdell for $250,000.
NAUGATUCK
Kenneth and Frederick Russell sold property on 50 Aetna St to Afonso and Amalia Oliveira for $205,000.
Ana Colon sold property on 27 Beebe St to Christopher M. Callahan for $255,000.
Jodi Payne sold property on 237 Bluebird Dr to R&s Invs & Solutions LLC for $244,500.
Matthew and Arianna Digiulio sold property on 220 Crestwood Dr to Renan Bicalho for $355,000.
Staci L. Osborne sold property on 321 Evening Star Dr to Pierre P. Leonard for $334,900.
Hillside Real Estate LLC sold property on 23 Fawn Meadow Dr to Stefano and Jamie Ciccone for $459,000.
Mark Peloso sold property on 39 Horton Hill Rd Lot 6H to Nicholas Palmerie for $175,000.
Robert J. Stek sold property on 550 Horton Hill Rd to Ivan Lopez and Michelle Huh for $378,000.
Joseph and Colleen M. Orts sold property on 160 Johnson St to Kelly Crossman for $350,000.
Laurie Jackson and Michele Russell sold property on 219 Margaret Cir to Diane and Richard Tucci for $370,000.
Mario Monteiro Jr sold property on 307 Morning Dove Rd to Marjan Nemati for $295,000.
Kristine A. Rodriguez sold property on 430 Mulberry St to Andrew Eng for $350,000.
Jd Investment Prop LLC sold property on 518 Spring St to Jose Corrales for $340,000.
Joel Perez sold property on 44 Sunset Dr to Manikandan Subramaniyan for $330,000.
Thomas D. Landry sold property on 49 Woodlawn Ave to Christian Main for $350,000.
PROSPECT
Misiorski Richard Est and David R. Misorski sold property on 18 Deerfield Dr to Mark Mushin for $125,000.
Edward Corey and Mary Edward sold property on 91 Scott Rd to Yesibelle and Raymond De La Rosa for $515,000.