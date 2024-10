Property transfers

BEACON FALLS

Cb Home Buyers LLC sold property on 357 Bethany Rd to Tashana O. and Shawn A. Miller for $440,000.

NAUGATUCK

Susan M Bucari T and Susan M. Bucari sold property on 265 City Hill St Lot 4 to Brian R. and Joan P. Cyr for $362,000.

Allison I. Romano sold property on 35 Coach Cir Lot 4 to Nassaiah and Carmen Betancourt for $179,500.

Kelsey M. and Aaron D. Otoole sold property on 268 Crestwood Dr to April Pinto and Nicholas Spoganetz for $385,000.

Terrell S. Gallion 3rd sold property on 218 May St to Tiani Orsini and Simon Nodiff for $290,000.

Frank Jr and Shelby Miceli sold property on 573 May St to Jonathan D. Salazar for $385,000.

Anastasia Timpko sold property on 1081 New Haven Rd Lot 14I to Kelly Quinn for $215,000.

Stapleton Marilyn Est and Joseph Stapleton sold property on Proposed Rd to Steven Sawyer for $275,000.

Fairways & Greens LLC sold property on 21 Thunderbird Dr to Heather Walker for $124,900.

PROSPECT

John and Deanna Burns sold property on 8 Ash Ln Lot 8 to Terrance and Marna Murtha for $552,000.

Catherine F Murphy T and Catherine F. Murphy sold property on 1 Poplar Dr Lot 1 to Kevin G. and Patricia A. Morgan for $507,500.