Property transfers

NAUGATUCK

Manuel J. and Maria A. Fonseca sold property on 215 Allerton Rd to Alex and Heather Perry for $449,900.

Steven Jason and Katie A. Miers sold property on Candee Rd to Johanne M. Henry and Vladimir Laguerre for $435,000.

Alex R. Perry sold property on 89 Chestnut St to Brian Santos and Vanessa Alvarez for $342,000.

Jamie Petrone-Codrington and Borough Of Naugatuck sold property on 47 Fawn Meadow Dr to Wladimyr Duarte for $426,000.

Phillips Enterprise LLC sold property on 10 Fox Run Rd to Raechel and Nicholas Becea for $300,000.

154 Hill St LLC sold property on 202 Hillside Ave to Gilberto Cosme for $325,000.

Renee C. Gill sold property on 317 Mulberry St to Andrew G. Poulin and Cassidy T. Cooley for $520,000.

Linda M. Screiber sold property on 336 N Hoadley St to Angel Pina for $228,000.

Colonial Custom Bldrs LLC sold property on 21 Neagle St to Randessa C. Atherley and Pete A. Cooper for $394,900.

Cody L. Brown and Kayla M. Treese sold property on 43 Valley Dr to Emrah Ramusovski and Geljan Mamudoski for $430,000.

BEACON FALLS

Andrew C. Manzoori sold property on 93 Dorchester Ct Lot 93 to Sandralee Hudak for $300,000.

Jerzy Luczak sold property on 183 Feldspar Ave to Emily and Alan Bensen for $406,000.