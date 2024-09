Property transfers

NAUGATUCK

Matthew Rios sold property on 319 Allerton Rd to Ernest Afriyie and Stella Agyeman for $360,000.

Diane D. Allard sold property on 23 Barnum Ct to Thais L. Barros for $375,000.

Steven Jason and Katie A. Miers sold property on Candee Rd to Johanne M. Henry and Vladimir Laguerre for $435,000.

Adele W. Koval sold property on 12 Culver St to Josianne Benjamin for $329,900.

Rodrigues T and Mark A. Rodrigues sold property on 44 Gus St to Joseph and Susan Rodrigues for $320,000.

Christine M. Donicz sold property on 675 Millville Ave to Kadesh Wynter for $435,000.

Mark J. and Tiffany A. Brilliant sold property on 43 Neagle St to Connor Gerardi for $280,000.

Agnieszka Jusinski sold property on 1081 New Haven Rd Lot 10J to Arsen Beqiraj for $205,000.

Charlotte Fitzsimons sold property on 40 Ridge Rd Lot 1 to Jessica L. and Susan A. Paglia for $175,900.

Monika A. and Patrick Kloc sold property on 8 Ridge Rd Lot C2 to Cody Bartosik for $168,000.

Monika A. and Patrick Kloc sold property on 85 Ridge Rd Lot C2 to Cody Bartosik for $168,000.

Mccarthy Alice T Est and Gordon Ploof 3rd sold property on 24 Thunderbird Dr to Joseph Normandin for $105,000.

Wayne A. and Mary E. Malenda sold property on 202 Union City Rd to Rebecca Zandvliet for $240,000.

David and Stephanie Szast sold property on 53 W Hill Ter to Jessica L. Wilton and Nicholas M. Riordan for $375,000.

Judith E. Corbett sold property on 60 Walnut St to Alice Coleman for $360,000.

Kozel Pamela M Est and James C. Fitch sold property on N/A to Kathleen E. Charbonneau for $120,000.

PROSPECT

William T. Jr and Joan C. Margiotta sold property on 29 Lilac Ln Lot 29 to Marjorie C. Dewey for $461,000.

Afp & Sons Const Co LLC sold property on 137 Salem Rd to Randall M. Johnson and Daniel F. Pereira for $630,000.

Christian Counseling Of G sold property on 39-A Waterbury Rd to Andi LLC for $400,000.