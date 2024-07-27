Property transfers

BEACON FALLS

Louis J. Jr and Jean G. Gardino sold property on 3 Fawn Hill Rd to Ryan J. and Amanda V. Marinella for $480,000.

NAUGATUCK

Desmond Walters sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 3 to Manuel and Martina Andujar for $180,000.

Karim Mohamed sold property on 62-64 Anderson St to Ali A. Ibrahim for $394,000.

Glenn J. Gabianelli sold property on 16 Caitlin Cir to Agostinho Fernandes for $300,000.

Hughes William G Est and Christine Janiszcak sold property on 56 City Brook Rd to Francis N. Thompson for $355,000.

Lyla Maiello sold property on 70 Golden Hill St to Zorys LLC for $350,000.

Lsf8 Master Part T and Us Bank TNa Tr sold property on 30 Harlow Ct to Ernest L. Jr and Jacquelina Y. Peppers for $339,000.

Peter J. Balloli Jr sold property on 78 Manners Ave to Ryan Glick for $370,000.

Stephanie Santos sold property on 135 Melbourne St to Deborah Sanchez for $245,000.

Eric and Jeanne R. Savelle sold property on 46 Mistywood Ln to Alibey Yilmaz for $651,000.

Gleberson Esmerio and Valdinei Viana sold property on 75 N Hoadley St to Camilla C. Peeples for $445,000.

Farina Mary A Est and Tami L. Mosman sold property on 397 Prospect St to Christopher and Jennifer Plavnicky for $350,000.

Christopher J. Telesca sold property on 157 School St to Jorge L. Lopez for $285,000.

Jeffrey and Tracie Boroczky sold property on 58 Tracey Ann Ct to Richard and Kathryn Rosewood for $405,000.

Lsf9 Master Part T and Us Bank TNa Tr sold property on 54 Village Cir to Asha Balraj for $400,000.

Sec Of Hsng & Urban Dev sold property on 72 Ward St to Vincent Campbell for $270,000.

Hillary Realty Inc sold property on 238 Water St to Water St Partners LLC for $450,000.