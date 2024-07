NAUGATUCK

Samton Holdings LLC sold property on 126 Fairview Ave to Tanya M. and Jeremy D. Wells for $625,000.

Naugatuck Pines LLC sold property on 139 Lewis St to Sandra Nelson for $98,000.

Diane P. and Kevin G. Phillips sold property on 59 Woodlawn Ave to Jennifer Kropo for $345,000.

PROSPECT

Denise E. Pratt sold property on 16 Rowland Dr to Eric Omalley and Alysha Cloutier for $328,000.