MARIETTA, Ga. — On Nov. 9, 2024, Patricia Ruth Crotty Miele walked to the light to meet Christ in the garden.

Patricia was born on Jan. 26, 1935 in Waterbury, lived for many years in Naugatuck and Southbury, and later in her life moved to Marietta, Ga., to be near her son and family.

Patricia was married to Anthony Miele Jr., also of Naugatuck. She enlightened and gave pause to many a mind throughout her career as a teacher, traveled extensively across the U.S. and Europe, never turned down a skiing adventure, and devoted herself to her family with a lifelong, unwavering support.

We who love her, learned from her about remaining forever open to growth and transformation, challenge and change. We who love her, witnessed her settle into a place of unprecedented peace and trust, with a marked center of calm.

We who hold her within our hearts, will always use her as a model of stalwart fortitude and resilience, while keeping a sense of humor through it all.

Her work here is done. Our mom, our mother-in-law, our grandmother, our sister, our sister-in-law, our aunt, our friend — she is not gone, but rather changed, in a way we believe she would have welcomed.

Eternal rest grant to her, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her.

A funeral Mass was to be celebrated to honor Mrs. Patricia Miele at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. She was to be laid to rest immediately following the service at St. James Cemetery, also in Naugatuck.

